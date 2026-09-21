Adams Avenue Street Fair draws hundreds to Normal Heights with food, music, and local vendors

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Adams Avenue Street Fair brought hundreds of people to Normal Heights, filling 10 blocks with 300 vendors selling food, clothes, and art — and giving small businesses a chance to connect with new and returning customers.

For Tonnette Decree, owner of Tonni's Treats, it was her first time at the fair, and business was booming. Decree started selling roasted candied pecans four years ago and said large events like this one are key to growing her brand.

"These big events like this really help my business and get my name out. So a lot of people say, Oh, Tony's streets, I'm loving you, so I'm coming back for you," Decree said.

The returning customers were already showing up. One shopper, Michael Schmidt, made his way back to her booth after sampling her pecans earlier in the day.

"These are very, very good pecans," Schmidt said.

For fairgoers, the event was a chance to discover something new.

"You're introduced to new, new products, and that's where you get, you know, you get turned on to them and you want to have more," Chris Vaughan said.

Shoppers also appreciated the craftsmanship on display.

"You can tell these people put their real heart and soul to making their own products," Paul Kozina said.

"Typically you don't see all these types of vendors and variety out here, so it's nice to be able to have that here," Nathan Serrano said.

The fair also served as a way to introduce attendees to different cultures. Henrique Souza, a cook at Stick N' Bite, said the Brazilian-style meat his booth serves is the real thing.

"The same kind of meat they are having here. We have it in Brazil, so it's really authentic," Souza said.

This is Stick N' Bite's third year at the fair, set up in the same spot in front of the Normal Heights sign. For Souza, the best part is seeing familiar faces return.

"It's really flavory, and every time you try really good food, you feel like satisfied, so that's what I want them to feel," Souza said.

The Adams Avenue Street Fair has been a community tradition for 44 years — drawing people, and their four-legged friends, back year after year.

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