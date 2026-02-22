Abandoned apartment building destroyed by fire in University Heights

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An abandoned apartment complex in University Heights was a total loss after collapsing from fire Saturday, authorities said.

About three dozen San Diego Fire-Rescue Department personnel were dispatched to 4342 Georgia St. shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday, where the building was fully engulfed in flames, according to SDFRD spokeswoman Candace Hadley.

Three buildings at that address had been red-tagged, boarded up, were not suitable for occupancy, and had previously caught fire, she said.

"Understanding the compromised integrity of the building, firefighters took a defensive strategy attacking the fire," Hadley told City News Service. "The first thing they wanted to do is protect surrounding buildings and make sure there was no people inside."

Hadley described the property as apartment-style with a main building in front and two additional buildings at the rear.

'It was amazing work by the crews. That (defensive) strategy saved the other buildings," Hadley said.

No one was injured and no other damages were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Firefighters remained on scene for more than three hours, according to Hadley.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.