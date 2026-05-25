AANHPI Eats Week returns to San Diego, celebrating culture and community through food

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A week-long food celebration is back in San Diego, highlighting the cultures, stories and flavors behind some of the region’s most popular Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander dishes.

The second annual AANHPI Eats Week features local restaurants and businesses across San Diego County, offering special menus and dining experiences designed to showcase the diversity within AANHPI communities.

One of the participating restaurants is Glass Box in Del Mar, where Executive Chef Ethan Yang says every dish is meant to tell a story.

“And we do like a little sushi box that we press, and then we sear the salmon over the top,” Yang said. “So, a lot of different selections, some good hot food, and some good cold food as well.”

For Yang, AANHPI Eats Week is more than just an opportunity to serve food — it’s a chance to share his heritage and culture with the community.

“AANHPI month is really exciting for me and, you know, kind of show my heritage, my culture,” he said.

Yang says cooking has always been part of his life. He comes from a family of chefs and describes himself as a third-generation cook who followed in the footsteps of his father and grandmother.

“I’ve been a chef kind of growing up my whole life,” Yang said. “My dad and my grandma, everybody was a chef. So I'm a third-generation chef, and they were in the restaurant business and I kind of just followed their footsteps.”

Organizers say the event helps spotlight local AANHPI-owned businesses while also creating space for cultural connection through food.

Yang hopes customers leave with more than just a full stomach.

“So it's always exciting to see people come in for the menu, but hopefully when people try our food, they realize it's something different,” he said. “It's a unique experience and we try to separate ourselves from everybody else.”

He says every detail — from the flavors to the presentation — reflects his passion, creativity and family roots.

“When I put something on a plate, it's always art, it always comes from the heart,” Yang said. “I cook to see people walk in the doors, enjoy the food, and really leave out of here with a good story and a good memory.”

