AAA Southern Calif. expects some relief coming for rising gas prices as state transitions to winter-blend fuel

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Gas prices in San Diego are 60 cents more per gallon for regular gas compared to a month ago.

“Oh man, it sucks, you know what I mean, it's really high. I mean, it used to cost like 40 bucks to fill this up, but now it's like 70,” Kara McNair, who was filling up gas, said.

“I mean, almost $70. 10 gallons. It's funny you say that too. I looked at it, and I was like, for the lowest one, it feels like a lot. It feels like a lot these days,” Cole Gleaton, who was also filling up gas, said.

Those in California filling up their tank are feeling those high gas prices throughout the state, according to AAA.

“Drivers in California are getting close to paying the record price of $6.43, you know, that amount that we paid back in 2022, that record high price,” Anllyen Venegas, AAA Southern California, said.

Here in San Diego, we’ve hit our all-time high for average regular gas per gallon cost of $6.43, per AAA Southern California’s data.

“15 cents more than a week ago, $1.66 more than a year ago. Now we are noticing that gas prices have been dropping in the rest of the country,” Venegas said. Here in California, we haven't seen that yet, um, but we do expect them to begin falling in the next several days as the state transitions to the less expensive winter blend gas.”

On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom suspended the state’s seasonal summer-gasoline requirement to roll out winter-blend fuel a few weeks earlier to help prices at the pump.

“Once California switches to that winter blend gas, it generally reduces production costs; it helps ease pressure on gas prices because it just costs less to produce and also to distribute that winter-blend gas,” Venegas said.

A spokesperson for the California Energy Commission said it could take drivers about two weeks to see the 10 to 20 cent winter-blend benefit at the pump. But estimated savings can be tough to gauge, pending crude oil prices hinging on the Iran War.

