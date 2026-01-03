A 'river' surges through homes in unincorporated El Cajon, woman rescued from floods

El Dorado Parkway was a river on New Year’s Day.

As the creek spilled over its banks, floodwater rushed through homes.

Now that the damage is done, the cleanup begins

“A river basically went through our entire house,” said Shawna Michel, who spent her Friday cleaning out the mud-filled garage in her home. “It all happened like within like 15 minutes.”

One woman had to be rescued after the floodwaters blocked her door.

“She had to be evacuated by the firemen. She goes, I can't get out of my house, there's water three feet up,” said Michel.

I spoke with the woman who was rescued off-camera, and she told me she had never seen anything like it in her 25 years of living in the neighborhood.

One day later, the water is gone, the mud has dried, and the destruction is being assessed.

“All my high school pictures are ruined. I'm trying to salvage all of them right now,” said Michel.

Some have already been contacting their flood insurance providers, documenting what can be saved and what's lost.

“It's all mud, yeah, inside the house like this,” said Romao Agsaoay, whose home was flooded.

Physically, some of the damage can be repaired.

But the emotional toll has been taken.

“We were experiencing the new year,” said Agsaoay. “Our grandkid, my grandkids, said this is a sad new year. It's not good at all.”

Residents said crews did come by to clean up the street, but it’ll be up to those who live there to finish the job in their own homes.