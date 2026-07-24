99-year-old College Area woman being remembered, after collision on morning walk

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A 99-year-old College Area woman is being remembered as a beloved neighbor after she was struck and killed by an SUV during her morning walk Wednesday.

Police say the woman was walking east on the north side of the 6400 block of Cleo Street, several houses from her own home, when she was struck by a Chevrolet Equinox. She was rushed to a hospital, where she died. The driver remained at the scene. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Neighbor Brenda Washington said she saw the woman outside her home on Catoctin Drive around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

"I would say probably she took that walk every day," Washington said. "Kept her young at heart."

About an hour later, Washington heard sirens.

"Truthfully, pretty devastated, and it hits you even harder when you saw her that morning," Washington said.

Washington described the woman as a fixture in the neighborhood.

"My son would leave for school in the morning and see her, and say hi to her. Just watching her do her thing," Washington said.

Flowers have been placed on the woman's doorstep by neighbors.

Washington believes the death could have been prevented and says traffic safety is a daily concern on the street, even as police have not yet addressed what caused the collision.

"Right here, my husband and I are like, ‘Slow down!’ It's a curve, kind of a blind curve. You can see what's right around it, and people race past all the time," Washington said.

Washington is calling for speed bumps and speed limit signs to be placed in the area. I reached out to city officials for a response and am waiting to hear back.

"I just think it's awful. 99 years old, walking every day, and that's the way it happens," Washington said.

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