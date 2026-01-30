9-year-old recovering after serious playground accident in La Mesa

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) - A 9-year-old boy is recovering at home after a serious accident at a playground near his La Mesa home led to multiple fractures and a brain bleed.

On January 19, Austin was playing on a spinning device in one of the playgrounds at the Howard Gilmore Terrace military housing. He was playing with several friends when the accident occurred. While hanging on the side of the rotating equipment, Austin lost his grip as one of his friends tried to stop the spinning.

"We were having fun swinging. Everybody jumped off besides me, and I went flying," Austin said.

Austin was thrown from the equipment and his head struck a concrete barrier located about 7 feet away from the playground equipment.

"I remember getting flinged off, hitting my head, and I couldn't hear anything," Austin said.

One of Austin's friends ran several blocks to get his mother, Shelleen Peterson. When she arrived at the scene, she found her son seriously injured.

"Blood everywhere, dripping down shirt. Eyes swollen, then tears," Peterson said.

Austin was rushed to a hospital where he suffered a brain seizure. Doctors diagnosed him with fractures in his skull, eye socket and cheekbone, along with a concussion and brain bleed. He underwent reconstructive surgery and was released from the hospital several days later. Doctors are hopeful for a full recovery.

"I feel like I'm really lucky," Austin said.

As Austin heals, Peterson is calling for the removal of the concrete barriers on both sides of the playground equipment, which she considers a safety hazard.

"There's no reason a concrete curb should be feet away from playground equipment," Peterson said.

Austin agrees the barriers pose a danger to other children.

"I think kids can get hurt," Austin said.

A spokesperson from Liberty Military Housing issued the following statement:

"Liberty Military Housing is aware of an injury that occurred at the Topaz Court playground in our Howard Gilmore community. Out of respect for the privacy of the family involved, we cannot share details regarding the resident or their child's medical condition. Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.

Liberty team members perform routine playground inspections throughout the year as part of our ongoing safety and maintenance efforts. As a part of our annual inspections, we engage an independent third-party safety consultant to assess the playground and determine whether any modifications or additional safety measures are needed.

Our team has also proactively engaged with the family to hear their concerns and offer our support. We remain committed to ongoing communication with them, our residents, and our military partner."

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help Austin's family with medical expenses.

