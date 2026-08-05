9 dogs rescued as San Diego Humane Society running out of kennel space

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The San Diego Humane Society took in another large intake of dogs on Tuesday, leaving the organization with zero shelter space at its San Diego location, it was announced Wednesday.

A total of nine dogs were taken in by SDHS' Humane Law Enforcement following a request by the San Diego County Sheriff's Office after a tenant in Linda Vista had been evicted, the SDHS reported.

Of those, six had to be taken to the El Cajon campus due to lack of room. Those nine dogs are in "emergency boarding" status.

"Across our four locations in San Diego, El Cajon, Escondido and Oceanside, we had 129 companion animals come in yesterday -- 78 of those animals were stray and 23 owner surrenders," according to a statement from the SDHS. "We desperately need the community's help to adopt, foster and donate. We also need pet owners who lost their animals to come and reclaim them at our shelters."

All lost pets are listed at sdhumane.org/lost.

As part of an annual Clear the Shelters campaign, adoption fees for all pets (except horses) are 50% off throughout August. The event culminates with a fee-waived adoption day on Saturday, Aug. 29, for all animals except horses.

Less than a week ago, the SDHS assisted two overwhelmed dog owners, one with around 25 Yorkies and another with the same number of huskies.

On July 28, eight Yorkies arrived at the Escondido campus, where they have been vaccinated and are being treated for heavy flea infestation.

On the same day, 10 huskies arrived at the San Diego campus and three at the El Cajon campus. Many of them are fearful and "will need significant support from San Diego Humane Society's Behavior & Training team," according to a statement from the organization.

Through July 27, the organization averaged 663 adult dogs in care each day -- more than 50 dogs above the previous July record of 612 set in 2024. At the same time, adoptions have declined.

As of last Thursday, the organization had 1,950 animals in its care. Of those, 874 are available for adoption, including 374 adult dogs, 27 puppies, 160 adult cats, 132 kittens, 18 rabbits, 72 guinea pigs and 33 farm animals.

"Whether you are looking for a loyal dog to join you on walks, a cuddly cat to keep you company, or a playful small pet like a rabbit or guinea pig, August is the perfect time to find your new best friend," said Dr. Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of the San Diego Humane Society. "By adopting, you are gaining a family member while also creating a space for another animal in need to receive care."

The SDHS is open for walk-in adoptions Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the campuses in El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside and San Diego. Prospective adopters can view all available animals at sdhumane.org/adopt.

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