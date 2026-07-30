Dozens of Yorkies, huskies rescued add to San Diego Humane Society shelter crowding

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Humane Society leadership Thursday announced two large-scale surrenders of Yorkies and huskies, further increasing the organization's record number of dogs in its care.

SDHS' Humane Law Enforcement team is in the process of assisting two overwhelmed dog owners, one with around 25 Yorkies and another with the same number of huskies.

On Tuesday, eight Yorkies arrived at SDHS' Escondido campus, where they have been vaccinated and are being treated for heavy flea infestation. They need grooming and will all receive veterinary exams.

On the same day, 10 huskies arrived at the San Diego Campus and three at the El Cajon Campus. Many of them are fearful and "will need significant support from San Diego Humane Society's Behavior & Training team," according to a statement from the organization.

"San Diego Humane Society recognizes that animal hoarding is a complex issue that can stem from a variety of circumstances, including financial hardship, housing inability, isolation and a desire to help animals," the statement read. "The organization works to support pet owners while prioritizing animal welfare and community safety."

Resources and information are available at sdhumane.org/hoarding.

While the organization's leaders are happy to help dogs in a precarious position, the shelters themselves are overflowing. July is on track to be the 11th consecutive month to set a record for average adult dogs in care.

According to SDHS, through July 27, the organization averaged 663 adult dogs in care each day -- more than 50 dogs above the previous July record of 612 set in 2024. At the same time, adoptions have declined. Adding puppies, the organization currently has 792 canines in care.

The organization currently has 1,950 animals in its care. Of those, 874 are available for adoption, including 374 adult dogs, 27 puppies, 160 adult cats, 132 kittens, 18 rabbits, 72 guinea pigs and 33 farm animals.

"Whether you are looking for a loyal dog to join you on walks, a cuddly cat to keep you company, or a playful small pet like a rabbit or guinea pig, August is the perfect time to find your new best friend," said Dr. Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of the San Diego Humane Society. "By adopting, you are gaining a family member while also creating a space for another animal in need to receive care."

Adoption fees for all pets (except horses) will be 50% off throughout August as part of the national Clear the Shelters campaign. The event ends with a fee-waived adoption day on Saturday, Aug. 29 for all animals (except horses).

SDHS is open for walk-in adoptions Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at campuses in El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside and San Diego. Prospective adopters can view all available animals at sdhumane.org/adopt.

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