8 arrested during overnight checkpoint in Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Eight people were arrested during a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint in the Mission Bay area on Saturday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The checkpoint was held in the 1300 West Mission Bay Drive between 10:30 p.m. Friday and 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, SDPD said.

Seven people were arrested for DUI, and one person was arrested for unspecific drug-related charges.

A total of 966 vehicles traveled through the checkpoint, 452 were screened, 13 drivers underwent sobriety tests and seven vehicles were impounded.

SDPD said another checkpoint or saturation patrol will be scheduled for Thursday.

