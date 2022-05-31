DUI checkpoint planned in San Diego this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Police Department will be conducting a DUI/Driver’s license checkpoint on Friday, June 3.

The checkpoint will be at an undisclosed location within the city limits between 10:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m., SDPD said. During the checkpoint, officers will look for signs of drivers driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The focus of these checkpoints is not to make arrests but to promote public safety by preventing impaired driving. Drivers are advised to stay home if they plan on drinking or taking medications that may impact their ability to drive safely.

Drivers charged with first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties and a suspended license, according to SDPD.