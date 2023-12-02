76-year-old woman arrested in North Park fatal hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A 76-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in North Park on November 21.

San Diego Police confirmed Donna Chapman Jacobs was arrested on Thursday for possible gross vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run causing death or great bodily injury.

The incident occurred at the corner of Utah St. and Polk Ave., where 42-year-old Stephen Debow was hit by the driver. He died from his injuries a week later.

San Diego Police and San Diego Crime Stoppers offered a reward of up to $1,000 on Tuesday to anyone with information on the driver. It is unclear at this time how the suspect was identified.

Jacobs bailed out of jail last week and is scheduled for an arraignment on December 7, according to Sheriff jail records.