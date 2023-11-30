Friends remember North Park hit-and-run victim

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego Police may have found a possible suspect vehicle responsible for the fatal hit-and-run of a man walking in North Park last week, according to the department.

This comes as close friends of the victim, 42-year-old Stephen Debow, have created a memorial at the corner of Utah St. and Polk Ave., where the incident happened.

"It looks like somebody found his golf gloves. He was picking that up as a hobby in the last few years," said Jannelle Lauffer.

Lauffer grew close to Debow as they worked at the same biotech company.

The memorial features a picture of Debow with his dog, Philadelphia sports memorabilia, a golf glove, a dance party button, and flowers.

The items show who Debow was and what he loved.

His friends describe him as a fun, humorous, and an all-around genuine person.

"He was somebody that lit up a room and left an impression on people," Matt Ferrara said.

Ferrara became close friends with Debow after meeting at a CrossFit gym.

He remembers Debow for his sense of humor, especially when they played golf together.

"Steve would show up in crazy-looking golf pants just to make it a light experience, to make it fun," he said.

Debow would also hang out with friends often.

Lauffer said he was walking to meet up with them last Tuesday evening when he was hit by a car on the corner of Utah St. and Polk Ave.

The driver left the scene.

Debow died from his injuries a week later.

"We still don't believe it's real. He was just walking to meet us for trivia like he always has," Lauffer said.

Police did not say whether any arrests have been made as of Wednesday morning.

SDPD describes the car as a Hyundai Ioniq that could have damage to the driver's side front headlight and windshield on the same side.

Meanwhile, those close to Debow said they won't be able to truly grieve until they get justice for their friend.

"It's not going to bring him back, but having justice for this would be healing, I think," Lauffer said.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the SDPD’s Traffic Division at (858) 573-5002 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

