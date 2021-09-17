Hit-and-run driver sought in crash that killed pedestrian in North Park

NORTH PARK, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego police are searching for the driver of a car that struck and killed a pedestrian who was walking across a street in the North Park neighborhood early last week.

The fatal hit-and-run crash happened around midnight on Tuesday, September 7.

According to SD County Crime Stoppers, an unknown light-colored car was traveling southbound on Mississippi Street and stopped at the intersection of Mississippi St. and University Avenue. A 58-year-old man was walking eastbound across University Ave. and was struck by the car in the intersection.

Instead of stopping to check on the victim or calling 911, the driver continued traveling southbound on Mississippi St.

The victim suffered major injuries and was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The car is described by police as a light-colored 2 or 4 door vehicle with large chrome wheels. The car may have minor to moderate damage to its front bumper, hood, and windshield.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect and/or the suspect’s vehicle is asked to call SDPD’s Traffic Division at (858) 573-5054 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Please visit www.sdcrimestoppers.org for information on how to send a web or mobile app tip. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.