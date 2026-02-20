6 San Pasqual Union Elementary students treated by paramedics after eating candy bar

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) – Some San Pasqual Union Elementary School students were treated by paramedics Friday after school district officials said the children consumed a candy bar that contained “an unknown substance.”

At around 10:20 a.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews were called to the campus on 15305 Rockwood Road due to a report of six students experiencing a reaction to something they ate.

The affected students were treated at the school, but SDFD officials said one of the students was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other students were reunited with their families.

In a letter to families, San Pasqual Union School District Superintendent Mark Burroughs said, “I want to inform you that earlier today, a student brought a candy bar to school that was later found to contain an unknown substance and shared it with other students. Staff responded immediately, and paramedics were called to evaluate students and ensure their safety.

At this time, all students are safe, and the situation has been addressed in accordance with district protocols. The families of the students directly involved have been contacted.”

The district and SDFD officials did not release any further details on the incident.