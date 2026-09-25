46th Annual Nice Guy of the Year Gala honors KGTV's Kimberly Hunt, late husband Billy Ray Smith Jr.

SAN DIEGO — A local nonprofit group is honoring our Kimberly Hunt and her late husband, San Diego Chargers legend Billy Ray Smith Jr., at a fundraising gala this fall.

ABC 10 News anchor Hunt has spent three decades enterprising, producing, and reporting on big issues affecting the lives of all who live in Southern California.

She began her career as a researcher for ABC World News Tonight anchor Peter Jennings, worked as an Associate Producer for Monday Night Football, and anchored at the CBS affiliate in Monterey, California, before coming to ABC 10News in San Diego.

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Her husband, Smith, passed away on July 29 at 64 years old.

Smith became one of the franchise's most respected players, earning team MVP honors and leaving a lasting mark on the organization. Smith also launched a successful career in broadcasting and remained a fixture at ABC 10News throughout his career.

His commitment to serving others never wavered. Smith devoted himself to dozens of charities across San Diego. As co-founder of the Great Friends Foundation, Billy Ray helped raise millions of dollars for local military families, touching countless lives across San Diego.

Chargers legend Billy Ray Smith Jr. passes away

“When he was drafted by the Chargers in 1983, he came into this city, and he did it with a generosity of spirit, which is how he lives his life. He never said no. Ever," Hunt said.

Smith, Hunt, and their daughter have committed to many nonprofit organizations ranging from military, law enforcement, medical research, homeless, and children's charities.

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The Nice Guys of San Diego serve others with the motto: "Offering a hand-up, not a hand-out."

The 46th Annual Nice Guy of the Year Gala is taking place this year on October 10 in San Diego.

All proceeds from the event benefit The Nice Guys of San Diego nonprofit organization. This year, 25% of the money raised will be donated to Kimberly and Billy Ray's charity of choice, the CAHP Widows and Orphans Trust Fund.

You can learn more about the annual fundraising event, buy tickets to the gala, or make a donation here.