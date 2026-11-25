SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A 44-year-old inmate at the George Bailey Detention Facility in Otay Mesa who experienced a medical emergency inside his housing unit Tuesday died at a hospital.

The unidentified inmate experienced a medical emergency around 5:10 a.m. Tuesday, prompting medical assistance rendered by deputies, medical staff, and emergency medical services personnel before being taken to a hospital by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's officials said he was arrested by the San Diego Police Department on April 9, 2022, on various charges, including burglary, vehicle theft, negligent discharge of a firearm, and sexual battery. He was transferred to Patton State Hospital in November 2024 before being returned to the custody of the San Diego County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 16, 2025.

The Citizens Law Enforcement Review Board has been notified, along with the Sheriff's Homicide Unit, in accordance with protocol for all in- custody deaths.

The medical examiner is expected to determine the cause and manner of the inmate's death.

"A sheriff's family liaison officer has been assigned to support the family," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The county has been under intense scrutiny for years over its unusually high number of in-custody deaths. In 2022, the California State Auditor found "deficiencies with how the sheriff's office provides care for and protects incarcerated individuals (that) likely contributed to in-custody deaths."

That audit examined 185 deaths within the San Diego County jail system from 2006 through 2020, a rate that exceeded all of California's other large counties during that period. The county had 19 custody deaths in 2022 alone, and another six in 2023.

The sheriff's office has committed to a $500 million effort to modernize and upgrade its jails, but advocates have questioned whether those efforts are sufficient.

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