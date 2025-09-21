43rd Adams Avenue Street Fair kicks off with some multicultural flare

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The 43rd Adams Avenue Street Fair kicked off in Normal Heights Saturday, displaying vendors with a multicultural flare.

Hidden in between the food stands at Adams Avenue Street Fair is one vendor who's taking a unique twist on a traditional southern dessert.

"The banana’s like, the best fruit out there, you know? You can’t go wrong," said Kevin Vo, the owner of Whipped Banana Pudding. "It’s not too sweet, so I feel like that in a pudding form, you can’t beat it."

Vo opened his business three months ago and it's his first time at the Adams Avenue Street Fair.

The fair is hosted by the San Diego Foundation, showcasing a total of 350 vendors like Vo's.

The fair is expecting 50,000 people on Saturday and 30,000 on Sunday.

"For a community to build, you need people to kind of be immersed with the businesses here and with each other, " said Kristin Ng, who's exploring the fair. "And it’s so cool to have interactions with different people that you may not see in your every day life but you live in the same area."

Vo's stand has fusion desserts where he takes flavors of his Asian identity and inserts them into a classic American favorite.

"This week we have matcha Oreo," said Vo. "Sometimes we’ll add an ube Oreo or like Thai tea, just a little change to your traditional banana pudding."

The unique flavors are catching the eyes of people like Kristin Ng, who's at the fair and lives nearby.

"I am a big fan of banana pudding," Ng said. "I’d say top three dessert. And I like how they do a bunch of different types of banana puddings, the classic is so good but this one really caught my eye."

These flavors won't last forever. Kevin has five coolers filled with banana pudding.

"So if you guys run out what happens?"

"Then that’s a good day," Vo said.

A good day, hopefully turning into a great weekend for all the other vendors.