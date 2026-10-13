4 injured, 1 critically, in Chula Vista multi-vehicle wreck

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - Four people, including three children, suffered injuries ranging in severity from superficial to life-threatening Monday in a pileup on a Chula Vista street.

The chain-reaction crash took place just before 8:30 a.m., when a Toyota Camry struck a northbound Mazda 6 while exiting a parking lot in the 1000 block of Fourth Avenue, near Moss Street, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

The impact caused the Mazda to veer out of control and crash into an oncoming Dodge Durango, CVPD Officer Justin Turner said.

A juvenile passenger in the Mazda was gravely injured in the crash, according to police. Paramedics took her to a trauma center, where she was admitted in critical condition. Two boys who also had been riding in the car were treated for minor injuries.

An ambulance crew took the driver of the Mazda, a 31-year-old Chula Vista woman, to a hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The 24-year-old driver of the Dodge and a child who had been riding in his SUV were taken to a medical center for precautionary examinations.

The driver of the Camry, a 21-year-old Chula Vista man, was uninjured, Turner said.

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