One year of war in Ukraine: Local events planned for this week

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — With the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine approaching on Friday, the House of Ukraine in Balboa Park is planning several events.

On Thursday, there is a Freedom Bell ringing ceremony in front of the Air & Space Museum. On Friday, there is an art exhibit and concert planned. On Saturday, a rally will be held followed by a Ukrainian film screening. And on Sunday, there will be a memorial service at a local church.

You can find all of the times and details on the House of Ukraine’s upcoming events page.

ABC 10News sat down with Olenka Kleban, the Cultural Director for the House of Ukraine, as preparations for the week are underway.

“I strongly believe that if you can’t practice your culture then you are not a free person,” said Kleban. “Just being able to express ourselves as Ukrainians in a free land in the U.S. is incredibly powerful.”

Kleban vividly remembers the moment she learned Russia had invaded Ukraine.

“Total shock…but not surprise. That day a year ago…I remember I didn’t go to work, I was just crying too much.”

On Monday, President Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv – sending a message of solidarity.

“It felt momentous in that the fear-mongering is starting to go away. It’s very encouraging,” she said.

This past year, the House of Ukraine has worked relentlessly to support those affected by the war.

“None of us Ukrainians in San Diego can really rest. You know if we rest…there’s almost a guilt there is a guilt to it. So we have to keep on working,” she said.

