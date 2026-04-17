3 suspects arrested in fatal Barrio Logan stabbing, fourth suspect at large

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Three additional suspects were arrested in connection with a stabbing in Barrio Logan that left a 28-year-old man dead, but a fourth suspect was still at large Thursday.

The San Diego Police Department responded to the south alley of 1600 Logan Ave. around 11:15 p.m. March 27 after getting several reports about the stabbing.

"As officers arrived, they observed the victim, described as a 28-year-old male of Somali decent, collapse to the ground. A citizen, the responding officers and medics all provided medical aid at the scene," Homicide Lt. Lou Maggi said in a statement.

Abdifatah Hussein was transported to a hospital, but did not survive his injuries, the department reported.

"Thus far, investigators have determined the victim was surrounded by a group of three Hispanic men, a Hispanic female, and then attacked by some in the group," Maggi said. "Officers detained a male and a female shortly after the stabbing, but they have since been released as detectives continue their investigation."

Officers located and arrested Luis Ruiz, 30, and Elvira Ulloa, 36, in the area of 35th Street and National Avenue on Wednesday. Both were processed, interviewed and booked into county jail for their involvement in the fatal attack.

Detectives determined Geoffrey Goodwell, 45, was also part of the suspects' group. He was arrested on March 29.

Investigators were working to identify the fourth person in the group. He was described as a Hispanic man in his 20s with a medium build, police said.

No additional suspect information was released.

Authorities urged anyone with information about the attack to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

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