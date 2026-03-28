Suspects-at-large after stabbing leaves one dead in Barrio Logan

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego police are searching for suspects involved in a deadly stabbing in Barrio Logan Friday night.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers responded around 11:13 p.m. to multiple reports of a man stabbed in the south alley of 1600 Logan Avenue.

Upon arrival, SDPD officers witnessed the victim collapse to the ground. SDPD said a citizen, responding officers and medics rendered aid to the male before being transported to a local hospital.

The victim, described as 28 year-old man of Somali decent, later died as a result of his injuries. The victim's identity is unknown at this time pending family notification.

SDPD's Homicide Unit is gathering witness statements and collecting evidence on the events that transpired prior to the stabbing. SDPD said initial reports indicate the victim was surrounded by a group of three Hispanic men and a Hispanic woman before being attacked by some individuals in the group.

SDPD said a man and woman were questioned shortly after the stabbing but have since been released by detectives.

There is no additional suspect description to provide at this time. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call SDPD's Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

