3 lesser-known tips to save money on gas as prices continue to rise

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The growing conflict in Iran is spiking the price of oil overseas – and California is certainly feeling the pinch. Here are three ways to save at the pump.

Go to non-chain gas stations

Big Oil is not going to like this one — but going to independently owned gas stations, like one in Escondido, typically means you'll get a lower price.

There's a reason for that, according to Parag Amin, a business expert and attorney.

"The independently-owned gas stations will often set prices on their own without the sophisticated machinery with much larger brands,” Amin said.

Use the right apps

It's a good idea to sign up for rewards apps. Some stations have started combining apps to save your phone space.

But there's one better option: Upside gives you cash-back deals at gas stations — some of them up to 60 cents a gallon right now —, and you can cash that back.

Compare gas price apps

Try comparing two gas price apps — GasBuddy and Fuel Up together — because these apps are self-reported, and sometimes each app misses something.

