Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

3 lesser-known tips to save money on gas as prices continue to rise

We're looking at some tips on how to save on gas amid the ongoing war with Iran.
How to save on gas amid Iran war
gas prices.PNG
Posted

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The growing conflict in Iran is spiking the price of oil overseas – and California is certainly feeling the pinch. Here are three ways to save at the pump.

Go to non-chain gas stations

Big Oil is not going to like this one — but going to independently owned gas stations, like one in Escondido, typically means you'll get a lower price.

There's a reason for that, according to Parag Amin, a business expert and attorney.

"The independently-owned gas stations will often set prices on their own without the sophisticated machinery with much larger brands,” Amin said.

Use the right apps

It's a good idea to sign up for rewards apps. Some stations have started combining apps to save your phone space.

But there's one better option: Upside gives you cash-back deals at gas stations — some of them up to 60 cents a gallon right now —, and you can cash that back.

Compare gas price apps

Try comparing two gas price apps — GasBuddy and Fuel Up together — because these apps are self-reported, and sometimes each app misses something.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK FOR MORE STORIES

CLICK FOR MORE STORIES