3 dogs die in house fire in National City

NATIONAL CITY (KGTV) — Three dogs died in a house fire in National City on Saturday morning, according to the National City Police.

National City Fire Department and Chula Vista Fire Department responded to the calls of a house fire on E 13th street and Orange Avenue at 11:03 in the morning.

The residents of the home were not home at the time of the fire, but later came to the scene. Three dogs died from smoke inhalation and one to two litters of puppies were rescued by first responders.

NCPD was not able to share how much damage the property sustained at the time. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.