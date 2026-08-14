23-year-old man suspected of weapons violation taken into custody

CARLSBAD (CNS) - A 23-year-old man suspected of associating with documented street gang members and multiple weapons violations has been taken into custody, authorities announced today.

Deputies assigned to the Vista/North Coastal Narcotics and Gang Team began investigating leads into the Vista Home Boys gang, leading to the arrest of a suspect and the seizure of illegal firearms, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

During their investigation, deputies identified Sean Harvey as a person of interest after he was witnessed associating with several gang members and in possession of firearms, sheriff's officials said.

Further investigation led deputies to establish probable cause that Harvey was allegedly harboring unregistered firearms and weapons with defaced serial numbers at his home in Carlsbad, prompting the service of a search warrant Wednesday.

Two firearms and ammunition were recovered during the search, with one of the firearms intentionally defaced and rendered unreadable.

Sheriff's officials said that deputies also located a substantial amount of gang writings and other indicia throughout the home, linking Harvey to the gang.

Harvey was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of multiple weapon violations.

Anyone with additional information regarding the case was urged to call the San Diego County Sheriff's Office at 858-868-3200.

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