More than $20 million worth of cocaine seized at the border

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Authorities discovered and seized more than $20 million worth of cocaine hidden in the floorboards of a commercial truck and flatbed trailer at the Calexico Port of Entry, according to the United States Attorney's Office Southern District of California.

44-year-old Jose Lopez Lopez was arrested and charged with illegally importing cocaine into the United States.

Authorities recovered 366 packages of cocaine weighing a total of 1002 pounds.

Lopez pleaded guilty at his arraignment in federal court Tuesday.

A detention hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3 at 10 a.m.