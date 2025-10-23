Crane pulling in large marlin falls on boat on Shelter Island, 2 injured

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Authorities responded after a crane fell from a pier onto a fishing boat, knocking two people into the water Thursday afternoon.

According to the City of San Diego, the incident happened on the 2400 block of Shelter Island Drive when a 20-foot crane fell just after 3 p.m. at the Marlin Club.

Both individuals were pulled out of the water, with one suffering a leg injury and the other suffering a back injury. They were taken to the hospital for treatment of their minor and moderate injuries.

A battalion chief from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department says the old, steel crane rusted out and landed on the boat as the fishermen tried to pull a 400-pound marlin out of the water. Five fire units were on the scene, and the battalion chief says the victims were fine when they arrived.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather the latest information.

