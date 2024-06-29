2 Navy men who died in pileup on I-5 near Camp Pendleton ID'd

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The U.S. military Friday publicly identified two Navy men who were killed this week along with a third person in a predawn traffic pileup on Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton.

Jess Davis, 38, of Tennessee, and 37-year-old Stephen Williams of Texas were among a group of four motorcyclists whose two-wheelers crashed into one or more vehicles that had collided and become disabled in the southbound lanes of the freeway in the area of Las Pulgas Road at about 3 a.m. Thursday, according to the Navy and the California Highway Patrol.

Williams and Davis died at the scene of the accident along with one of the other motorcyclists. The third rider's name has not been released.

Paramedics took the fourth motorcyclist to a hospital for treatment of serious trauma along with four other people who suffered injuries of varying degrees of severity in the wreck, the CHP reported.

Davis served aboard the Point Loma-based attack submarine USS Alexandria, and Williams was assigned to Southwest Regional Maintenance Center in San Diego, Navy spokesman Brian O'Rourke said.

