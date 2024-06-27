Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

BREAKING NEWS: At least three killed in crash on I-5 near Camp Pendleton; freeway shut down

I-5 crash by Camp Pendleton
ABC 10News
I-5 crash by Camp Pendleton
Posted at 5:37 AM, Jun 27, 2024

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The southbound side of I-5 through Camp Pendleton is shut down due to a crash involving multiple fatalities.

It was reported around 3 a.m. Thursday on I-5 South by Las Pulgas Road. The California Highway Patrol reported numerous motorcycles were involved.

At least three people have been killed, CHP confirmed to ABC 10News.

The southbound side of the freeway will be shut down for several hours.

There is also a SigAlert on the I-5 North by Christianitos Road, with the offramp and two lanes shut down.

This is a breaking news story. Watch ABC 10News This Morning for live updates.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Weeknights

Watch Weeknights