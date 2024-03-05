2 men plead guilty to manslaughter in 2019 La Jolla house party shooting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two men charged in a drive-by shooting at a La Jolla house party that killed a young woman and injured three other people have pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and other charges.

Odyssey Sellers Carrillo, 23, and Malik Joshua Campbell, 24, were arrested in connection with the June 23, 2019, shooting death of 20-year-old Nina Silver, who was struck while standing in an alley in the 7500 block of Cuvier Street.

Prosecutors allege gang motivations were behind the 12:30 a.m. shooting and that Silver was not the intended target.

Both men were scheduled to go to trial this week on murder charges, but pleaded guilty on Monday.

Both are slated to be sentenced in July. Carrillo is expected to receive a 35-year prison sentence, while Campbell is expected to be sentenced to 24 years in prison, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

San Diego police said a light-colored sedan drove north in the alley and an occupant fired several rounds at the victims.

Carrillo, who prosecutors allege was the shooter, was arrested in July 2019 following a high-speed police pursuit. Campbell was arrested two months later.

Along with manslaughter, Carrillo pleaded guilty to an attempted murder count and two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, while Campbell pleaded guilty to three assaults counts.

