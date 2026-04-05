Two dead, two in critical condition in crash on Highway 78

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — According to Cal Fire, fire crews were called to the scene of a serious two car crash at 2:52 p.m. on Saturday.

Crews arrived to Banner Grade and Mastros Trailer Park Road to find a collision involving two vehicles. They say "extensive extrication" was needed to remove people from inside of the vehicles.

Two people were pronounced dead on scene and two were flown to a local trauma center in critical condition.

As of right now, Cal Fire says it is unclear who occupied which vehicle.

Highway 78 is closed between Scissor Crossing and Banner Ranch, in both directions, for several hours authorities say.