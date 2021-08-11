2.8 tons of methamphetamine and fentanyl seized at border

OTAY MESA, Calif. (KGTV) -- A total of 2.8 tons of methamphetamine and fentanyl was seized at the border Thursday, the largest methamphetamine drug bust to date, according to US Customs and Border Protection.

CBP said the seizure happened on August 5 after officers encountered the driver of a tractor-trailer hauling a shipment of plastic household articles.

“During the inspection, a CBP officer referred the driver along with the shipment for an intensive examination,” the department said.

After scanning and searching the trailer, officers found 414 packages that contained both methamphetamine and fentanyl.

In total, officers removed approximately 5,528 pounds of meth and 127 pounds of fentanyl worth nearly $13 million.

The driver of the vehicle, a 53-year-old Mexican national, was arrested for the alleged narcotic smuggling attempt.

“This amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine is enough to ruin countless lives and fund transnational criminal organizations,” said Pete Flores, CBP Director of Field Operations in San Diego. “I’m proud of our officers’ efforts at all Ports of Entry within the San Diego Field Office to intercept this and all smuggling attempts.”

