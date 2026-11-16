15-year-old elephant at San Diego Zoo dies after battling virus

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A 15-year-old elephant who died this week at the San Diego Zoo had one of the most serious diseases that face elephants, zoo officials said Saturday.

Inhlonipho, affectionately known as "Nipho," died Wednesday after a brief battle with EEHV-HD, elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus hemorrhagic disease, according to the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. The virus poses no risk to people or other wildlife and is a naturally occurring virus found in Asian and African elephants around the world, both in their native habitats and in human care.

"Most elephants will contract the virus in their lifetime, and many carry it without becoming ill," zoo officials said in a Facebook statement.

"Nipho's illness came on and progressed unusually fast," the officials continued. "Our team began treatment right away, even before a definitive diagnosis, and we are continuing to look closely at his case to understand what happened. Our hope is that the devastating loss of Nipho will help advance our understanding of this disease and, ultimately, save lives."

Nipho was born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park to his mother, Umngani, who continued to thrive in the Elephant Valley herd, officials said. He eventually joined his half-brother, Tsandzikle "Sundzu," and Vus'Musi "Musi" in a bachelor herd at the zoo. They were offered the opportunity to say goodbye to Nipho.

In addition, Sundzu has also developed signs of EEHV-HD and has been receiving care around-the-clock, including antiviral medications, fluids and elephant plasma infusions, officials said.

"Grief and love so often sit side by side, and each of us holds them in our own way," the officials said. "Please keep our teams in your thoughts as they support Sundzu and one another. Thank you for your compassion as we navigate this together."

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