13th annual San Diego Made Holiday Market supports local artisans

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — More than 120 vendors are selling unique handmade items at the San Diego Made Holiday Market taking place this weekend at Liberty Station, highlighting women-owned businesses and local artisans.

The market, now in its 13th year, features everything from wire art and floral arrangements to jewelry, clothes, cards and crafts that shoppers can't find anywhere else.

"We've got a little bit of everything that you could possibly imagine," said organizer Kristin Dinnis.

Hundreds of people visited Liberty Station Saturday, including Mariana Merlos, who was shopping for holiday presents.

"I love to craft things. I crochet. I'm hoping to maybe be a part of it next year, but my whole family loves to make things and we want to go Christmas shopping for our friends and family," Merlos said.

The market began when co-founders wanted to spread awareness of women-owned shops. This mission continues to drive the event's success.

Rachel Christy, co-owner of San Diego Local Raw Honey, has been selling sweet nectars through her one-year-old business. She said having a space like this holiday market brings great awareness to women-owned businesses.

"People can know that we exist and we're here and it's a way beyond social media for people to find us and know other smaller markets we go to throughout the week," Christy said.

Organizers say they want to highlight artisans and their work.

"Support and help small businesses and artists and creatives all over San Diego and that's kind of what we've spent the last 12-13 years doing," Dinnis said.

Visitors like Merlos, who are crafters themselves, say it's important that the market focuses on these makers so they can grow their small businesses.

"The circles where I have been with crafting with women have been some of the happiest times of my life. So yeah, I think it's very important," Merlos said.

The San Diego Made Holiday Market continues this weekend at Liberty Station.

