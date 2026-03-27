107-year-old Padres superfan has watch party with family and friends to watch Opening Day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Padres fans of all ages are starting the 2026 MLB season in their own way: at Petco Park with thousands of fans or at home with family and friends.

Many are having a great time with the start of Opening Day. If anyone knows the secret to a good time, it’s Betty Haver. She’s had 107 years of them.

“I lived on a farm where we had a lot of milk and vegetables,” Haver said.

“Some of her successes and secrets to success are friends and family, ice cream every day and a gin and tonic,” Sarah Nightengale, Haver’s former caregiver, said.

Haver’s family told ABC 10News she’s been a Padres fan since 1976, with all of the gear and pins to prove it. So, she’s seen all the great players and fan favorites from Ken Caminiti, Tony Gwynn, and Trevor Hoffman; not to mention the 1984 World Series.

“We moved here in 1970, and then we got season tickets about the last 10 years they were at Qualcomm Stadium. And we had the season tickets when they were downtown until about 10 years ago,” Judy Walter, Betty’s daughter, said.

Betty spent her 100th birthday with the Friars. When asked what her favorite part of being a Padres fan was, she said all of the good-looking players on the team.

Betty’s watching the guys in the brown and gold at Silvergate Memory Care Suites in Rancho Bernardo.

“I hope they win today and all the rest of the games. I’m glad everyone’s here and enjoy!” Haver said.

They organized a watch party for her with a stacked lineup of snacks and drinks.

“It’s exciting to for her to have so many people here and to watch the game since she can’t go to the game,” Walter said. “Going to all the trouble they did to make this a fun day for everyone.”

“This is the biggest event she’s had in a long time. She’s almost turning 108; to have all of her friends and family around, to celebrate doing the number one thing that she loves the most, watching the Padres, the best gift she could ever have.”