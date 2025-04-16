10-year-old El Cajon kid set to compete in Muay Thai world championship

EL CAJON, Calif. — Damien Ezra Gutierrez is a national Muay Thai champion. Wrapping his hands and practicing for hours at Pure Heart Muay Thai is his favorite part of the day.

“When you kick you're putting all this force on your leg and you just bam!” Damien said while demonstrating his powerful kick to ABC 10News. His journey in Muay Thai began at just six years old, and he has been perfecting his craft every day since.

He told ABC 10News he will never forget the moment he first stepped on the mat. “I was like oh it's my first fight. I might lose. I was like OK and then I tried my best. I did my boxing. I kicked a lot and I won.”

Since then, he has overcome his shyness. According to his Coach, James Gregory, he's competed in over 30 competitions and won most of them.

“He is a national champion in the United States. It's becoming difficult to find competition for him now in this country," said James Gregory, his coach at Pure Heart Muay Thai.

As Gutierrez continues to dominate in the U.S., he has set his sights on the international stage. “To carry that flag overseas and represent your country and the sport that you love is a tremendous honor and something that we're working very hard to prepare for,” Gregory told ABC 10News.

Gutierrez has been selected by the World Boxing Council Muay Thai United States to compete in Verona, Italy. The team has started aGoFundMe campaign to raise $7,700 to support his trip across the pond.

“It’s truly a once in a lifetime experience,” Gregory said.

Last year, the U.S. team won the competition in Thailand, and they hope to bring home the belt again. "His dedication and the attitude that he approaches his training with, I believe, is what sets him apart as a competitor,” he said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

