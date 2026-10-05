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1 person killed in vehicle collision on SR-67 near San Vicente Reservoir

California Highway Patrol CHP
Chris Carlson/AP
FILE
California Highway Patrol CHP
Posted

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — One person was killed Monday when a pickup truck and an SUV collided on state Route 67 near the San Vicente Reservoir.

A Nissan Frontier and Nissan Rogue crashed just south of Slaughterhouse Canyon Road in Eucalyptus Hills shortly before 11 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. The accident left the latter vehicle overturned and caused a small fire that a witness extinguished before driving off, according to the state agency.

One person wound up trapped in the wreckage and died at the scene, the CHP reported.

The collision forced a closure of the roadway between San Vicente Avenue and Scripps Poway Parkway.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
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