1 hospitalized, 1 arrested after crash involving MTS bus

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A woman was hospitalized and a driver was arrested after a crash involving an MTS bus Monday evening, according to authorities.

Police say they responded to reports of Tesla and an MTS bus crashing at around 5:55 p.m. near Clairemont Mesa Boulevard and Interstate 15.

The bus driver and Tesla driver were uninjured during the crash. The driver of the Tesla was arrested for DUI, according to the San Diego Police Department.

One woman was transported to the hospital but the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

It is unknown how many occupants were on the bus at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story. We will continue updating this article with the latest information.