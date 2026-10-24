1 dead, 2 injured following rollover crash in Del Mar

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man is dead following a rollover collision in Del Mar Friday night.
Deputies responded to a report of the collision near the 2900 block of Camino Del Mar in the City of Del Mar.
Police say a woman was driving a 2008 BMW 328i southbound on Camino Del Mar. The driver allegedly passed another vehicle on the right, lost control and ended up in the front yard of a residence.
The driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
A man that was riding passenger was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Another man died from his injuries on the scene, police say.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Drugs or alcohol were believed to be a factor in the crash.