Lakeside family's coveted Christmas decoration mysteriously returned

LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - A coveted Christmas decoration stolen from a Lakeside family's holiday display has been returned.

The Minnie Mouse decoration was taken from the home a week before Christmas. The homeowner, Dennis Wright, said it didn't cost much to make the decoration but it has special meaning to his family.

The wooden cutout is a family tradition, Wright told 10News, that began with his grandfather and has continued every generation.

"This is what I was into when I was a kid," Wright said pointing to wooden cutouts of the Simpson family in Christmas attire. He added Spongebob Squarepants and Minnie Mouse cutouts for his daughter.

"She loves Minnie Mouse," he said. "I just want her to bring it back, look at my daughter in the eyes."

Since then, Wright constructed a new Minnie Mouse decoration. It's not clear how the old decoration made it's way back to the family of who stole it to begin with.