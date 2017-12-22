Lakeside family's tradition nearly ruined by grinch

LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – A Christmas decoration thief took something from a Lakeside family that they can’t just buy at the store.

The thief made her move Tuesday night, swiping the decoration from Dennis’ yard. The woman was caught on camera doing it but got away.

In all honesty, Dennis Wright says it doesn’t cost that much because it was handmade. But it was something special.

Wright says they have a family tradition dating back from his grandfather to create wooden Christmas cutouts. It’s something the parents do for their kids as they grow up.

There are dozens of the wooden figures on his lawn. It first started with a Santa Clause Dennis’ grandfather carved with Dennis’s dad. His dad loved it so much, when he began his own family, he and his wife made some for Dennis and his sister.

“This is what I was into when I was a kid,” Dennis said pointing to wooden cutouts of the Simpson family in Christmas attire.

Dennis made SpongeBob SquarePants for his son growing up. And for his seven-year-old daughter, Dennis carved a Mickey and Minnie this year.

“She loves Minnie Mouse,” he said.

It was that Minnie Mouse decoration the woman took.

“I just want her to bring it back, look at my daughter in the eyes," he said. "And tell her she’s sorry."

In the meantime, he is making another Minnie Mouse in time for Christmas. He’s also going to tell his daughter why he had to make a second one.

“I’m going to have to explain to her there are horrible people in this world and someone stole her Minnie, but she has a replacement,” Dennis said.