Watch
News

Actions

LA police release video to identify killer of teen boy

crime scene tape police line generic
Matt Rourke/AP
File: Crime scene tape (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 1:22 PM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 16:22:42-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police have released crime video in an effort to identify a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy.

Hector Flores was shot around 2 p.m. on Feb. 2 as he sat in a parked car and was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

During the investigation, homicide detectives obtained surveillance video that recorded the shooting.

The video shows a male with a shaved head and face mask drive up, get out of his car and approach the victim while pointing a handgun.

The shooter’s vehicle is believed to be a 2017 to 2019 metallic blue Kia Sportage SUV.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WATCH MONDAY FEB. 28th at 7:30PM

WATCH MONDAY FEB. 28th at 7:30PM