La Jolla school holds meeting after controversial email

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The principal of a La Jolla school met with parents Monday night to apologize for a controversial email.

Principal Donna Tripi of La Jolla Elementary School says she unintentionally perpetuated racial stereotypes by sending out an email with a vague description of a man a family at the school says followed them out of a Starbucks.

Tripi explained the controversy in a letter that was later sent to parents. In September, two parents expressed concern, saying an African American man followed two children out of the coffee shop.

Tripi says her email to warn parents was too vague and could be interpreted as contributing to stereotypes.

Monday night, a meeting was held for parents at the school to express their concern.

More than a hundred people at a meeting in La Jolla Elementary. The meeting, closed to cameras, is sparked by a controversial email from the principal, which some say perpetuated racial bias against African Americans @10News pic.twitter.com/drq12KvnZV — Anthony Pura (@10NewsPura) October 23, 2018