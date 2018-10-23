La Jolla principal apologizes for email warning of black man at Starbucks

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A principal in La Jolla apologized after sending an email to parents she says unintentionally reinforced stereotypes.

La Jolla Elementary School Principal Donna Tripi last month sent an email after two parents expressed concern over a man they believed was following a parent and her two children out of a Starbucks and across the street.

In the email, Tripi described the man as “an African American male, about 30 years old, about 6’1” tall, wearing a hooded sweatshirt.” Tripi added in an apology email that she was passing along the description she was given.

“My email was a mistake. While it is critical to keep our school family safe, the way I communicated didn't provide enough specifics to identify the individual, but could easily lead to unnecessary and harmful reactions against other members of our community.”

As a result of the incident, the school is hosting a “conversation” on Monday, October 22 at 6 p.m. where parents can gather and ask questions.

Read the full email below: