La Jolla man, 91, is county's first West Nile case of the year

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A 91-year-old La Jolla resident is the first confirmed case of West Nile virus of the year in the county.

The man was hospitalized with encephalitis in September but was confirmed Thursday to have the virus by the California Department of Public Health.

He has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering, according to the county.

The man had not traveled outside of the county within the month prior to becoming ill, leading officials to believe the mosquito bite was local.

Mosquitos trapped near the man's home tested negative for West Nile by the county Department of Environmental Health. Nearby residents have still been notified of the case.

Last year, there were two confirmed cases of West Nile in the county, a drastic decrease from the 22 cases reported in 2016, in which two people died. So far this year, there have been 132 cases in California, including two deaths.

Many of those infected with West Nile do not experience symptoms, the county says. About two out of 10 cases may suffer a headache, fever, nausea, fatigue, skin rash or swollen glands.

The county reminds residents to protect themselves from mosquitos bites by wearing long sleeves and and pants, and using repellent when outdoors. Residents should also prevent breeding by dumping standing water and using mosquito fish if needed.