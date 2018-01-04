Community gives gift of mobility to young West Nile survivor

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Carmel Mountain Ranch family is grateful for the gift of mobility after generous donations from the community.

10News shared the Keller's story back in August when they were in need of modifying their van to make it wheelchair accessible, a $28,000 investment.

When she was 4-years-old, Jordan Keller was diagnosed with cancer. As she was finishing her fight she was bitten by a mosquito carrying West Nile. The virus hit her immunocompromised body extremely hard, leaving her unable to walk or talk.

As she grew older, traveling became difficult for the family. Jordan's parents, Jen and Steve, had to lift both Jordan and the 75-pound wheelchair into their van.

Now, they don't have to.

"To get that phone call to say you don't have to worry anymore, it's all going to be taken care of, I mean that was a huge relief," said Jen.

Jen says it wouldn't have been possible without many generous donors and one in particular, who anonymously gave them $17,000.

"To that anonymous donor, they will have forever changed our lives," said Jen.

In addition to a Facebook fundraiser, the family also had a One Mission fundraiser with t-shirts reading "I fight like an 8-year-old girl".

The Keller family exceeded their goal and plan to use the extra funds to begin making their home more accessible for Jordan.