Judge decides punitive damages in Rebecca Zahau civil lawsuit

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A judge will make a decision Thursday on how much money the family of Rebecca Zahau will be awarded after a jury found her boyfriend’s brother responsible for her death On Wednesday, jurors found Adam Shacknai repsponsible for Zahau’s death in July 2011. Her body was found hanging from a balcony at the Spreckels Mansion in Coronado.Jurors were asked two main questions: Did Adam Shacknai touch Rebecca Zahau (before she died) with the intent to harm her? Did that touching cause her death? Jurors determined "yes" in both instances.Even with the decision, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday that they are standing by their findings that Zahau committed suicide. A sheriff’s department spokesman did say the department would be open to reviewing any new facts presented by Zahau’s family.

In Thursday morning’s hearing, a judge will decide on the jury’s recommendation of $5 million in punitive damages for the Zahau family.



"I hope that the Sheriff's Department is paying some attention," Zahau's family attorney, Keith Greer, said after the verdict was read. "This has always been about getting the Sheriff's Department to reopen this up ... Adam Shacknai doesn't have money, This isn't about money ... [SDSO] should use their resources to do the job correctly."



Adam Shacknai has denied the accusations that he was responsible, and his brother and Zahau's boyfriend, Jonah, testified it was "inconceivable" that he had anything to do with Zahau's death.