Judge considers placement of sexually violent predator in East County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A court hearing will take place Friday to determine whether to place a sexually violent predator in the East San Diego County community of Boulevard.

Michael Joseph Martinez has multiple previous convictions including child molestation and lewd and lascivious acts upon a child under 14, according to County Supervisor Dianne Jacob’s office.

The Department of State Hospitals has proposed placing Martinez at 2135 McCain Valley Road. The schools closest to the proposed address include Clover Flats Elementary School and Jacumba Elementary School, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Jacob says the placement would put public safety at risk. She adds that several sexually violent predators have been placed in East County in recent years and in some cases, the convicts ended up violating the conditions of their placement.

Jacob represents San Diego County’s District 2, covering most of the eastern two-thirds of the county.

San Diego County is home to approximately 4,000 registered sex offenders. About half of them have committed crimes against children. 10 percent are homeless, according to the District Attorney’s office.You can get information about sex offender who may be living near you through the Megan’s Law website.

San Diego County residents can also receive alerts about sex offenders who move into their area here.