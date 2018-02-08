Dianne Jacob slams proposed placement of predator: 'He has no place in our community'

(KGTV) - A judge will decide whether or not to place a "sexually violent predator" in a Boulevard neighborhood next month.

The Department of State Hospitals has proposed placing Michael Martinez at 2135 McCain Valley Road in Boulevard, Calif.

Martinez has been convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old and annoying or molesting a child with a prior conviction for a sex offense.

District 2 Supervisor Dianne Jacob objected to the proposed placement, saying in a statement to 10News:

"Shame on state officials for wanting to stick this monster in the middle of a peaceful, family-oriented community. Our backcountry should not be treated like a dumping ground. Martinez is a pedophile and serial predator who has been convicted multiple times, including for molestation and for lewd acts on a child under 14. He has no place in our community. He belongs behind bars for good."

San Diego Sexual Assault Felony Task Enforcement said the area is located within the San Diego Sheriff Department’s (SDSO) jurisdiction, "particularly the area patrolled by deputy sheriffs assigned to the Boulevard/Jacumba substation."

A hearing is set for March 16 at San Diego Superior Court to rule on the location. The task force will accept public comment from Feb.8 to Feb. 20 via email, by telephone at 858-495-3619, or by mail at: SVP Release/SAFE Task Force, 9425 Chesapeake Drive, San Diego, CA 92123.

San Diegans can receive alerts when a sex offender moves in or out of their neighborhood here.