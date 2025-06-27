INTERVIEW: Constitutional law attorney analyzes Supreme Court decision limiting nationwide injunctions

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Supreme Court's Friday ruling in the birthright citizenship case will have sweeping impacts on many of President Donald Trump's executive orders that have been blocked by judges this year. Trump has stated he will promptly file to advance those orders.

As constitutional law attorney Jeff Lewis explained in an interview with ABC 10News, the decision significantly limits federal judges' ability to issue nationwide injunctions, requiring civil rights lawyers to pursue class certification or class action procedures instead.

"The headline is civil rights lawyers in these kinds of cases are now going to have to jump through the hoops of class certification or class action procedures to proceed in cases like this," said Lewis.

Lewis noted that in the specific case that prompted the ruling, parties have already filed an amended complaint seeking class certification.

The Supreme Court's decision did not directly address the 14th Amendment or birthright citizenship. Instead, it focused on procedural matters regarding how injunctions can be applied during pending lawsuits.

Watch the full interview with ABC 10News anchor Melissa Mecija and Lewis in the video player at the top of this page.